The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved an extension of the timelines for the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2027 general elections. This is according to a statement seen by TVC News Online on the party’s official X handle, following a meeting of…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved an extension of the timelines for the sale and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2027 general elections.

This is according to a statement seen by TVC News Online on the party’s official X handle, following a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on Thursday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, said the extension affects both the sale of forms and the submission of completed documents by aspirants.

He stated that the sale of forms will now close at midnight on Monday, May 4, 2026, while submission of completed forms and accompanying documents has been extended to midnight on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the sale of forms was scheduled to end on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with submission initially fixed for Monday, May 4, 2026.

Meseko explained that the adjustment became necessary due to the public holiday observed nationwide on Friday, as well as the high level of interest shown by aspirants.

The extension is expected to give more party members the opportunity to complete the nomination process as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections