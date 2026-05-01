The long-running dispute between the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited over the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos has finally been resolved, with the concessionaire agreeing to waive its N132 billion damages claim and relinquish its hold over the domestic terminal. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace…...

The long-running dispute between the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited over the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos has finally been resolved, with the concessionaire agreeing to waive its N132 billion damages claim and relinquish its hold over the domestic terminal.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday, saying the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved key memoranda that brought closure to the over two-decade disagreement.

Keyamo said the decision marked the end of what he described as a 20-year-old conflict surrounding the MMA2 concession agreement.

“We can happily tell you that this government has resolved that issue, a 20-year-old dispute, once and for all,” the minister said.

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The dispute, which dates back to 2003, revolved around the scope of Bi-Courtney’s Design-Build-Operate-Transfer concession for MMA2 and whether it extended to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One (MM1), operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Over the years, the disagreement escalated through multiple court proceedings, culminating in a Supreme Court judgment that reportedly awarded Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, owned by lawyer and entrepreneur, Dr Wale Babalakin, N132 billion in damages over alleged revenue losses.

However, Keyamo said the new settlement approved by the Federal Government effectively brings the matter to a close, following concessions by the company.

“First thing, I told him, write off the N132 billion plus interest; nobody is going to pay you that. He wrote it off,” the minister stated.

According to him, Bi-Courtney also agreed to drop its claim over MM1, thereby allowing the Federal Government to retain full control of the domestic terminal, which he described as critical to national aviation operations.

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Below are 10 things to know about the deal:

1. The Federal Government granted Bi‑Courtney a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession in 2003 to redevelop the fire‑razed domestic terminal (MMA2) at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

2.The plan was for Bi‑Courtney to finance, design, build and operate MMA2 for 36 years, starting from about 7 May 2007.

3.The dispute arose when scheduled domestic flights were not fully moved to MMA2 as allegedly required by the concession agreement, limiting Bi‑Courtney’s revenue and leading it to claim it could not recoup about N39 billion spent on reconstruction.

4. Litigation spanned several courts, culminating in a Supreme Court judgment that awarded Bi‑Courtney about N132 billion in damages (plus accrued interest) for alleged revenue losses and breach‑of‑concession claims

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5. The Federal Executive Council, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, has approved a settlement agreement formally ending the nearly two‑decade dispute with Bi‑Courtney.

6. According to Keyamo, Bi‑Courtney has agreed to forgo the N132 billion judgment debt, including all accrued interest, in exchange for revised operational and commercial terms at MMA2.

7. Bi‑Courteney has relinquished its claims to exclusive control or operational rights over the domestic terminal MM1, which will remain under Federal Government/FAAN control.

8. The agreement also ends Bi‑Courtney’s demand for exclusivity over certain airport‑related projects in Lagos, effectively clearing the way for other ventures such as the proposed Lekki Airport.

9. The government has restored Bi‑Courtney’s rights to complete and operate the long‑abandoned Bi-Courtney hotel and conference centre adjacent to MMA2, within a 24‑month window, under a revenue‑sharing arrangement with the state or federal authorities.

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10. Regulatory and operational hurdles that had sidelined or constrained Bi‑Courtney’s role at MMA2 are being lifted, allowing expanded regional and domestic operations at the terminal