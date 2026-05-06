Opposition parties in Nigeria have been urged to set aside their differences and embrace collaboration in the interest of national progress, as political attention gradually shifts toward the 2027 general elections. The call formed part of deliberations at a meeting of members of the BTO4PBAT support group in Northern Nigeria,…...

Opposition parties in Nigeria have been urged to set aside their differences and embrace collaboration in the interest of national progress, as political attention gradually shifts toward the 2027 general elections.

The call formed part of deliberations at a meeting of members of the BTO4PBAT support group in Northern Nigeria, where stakeholders emphasized the need to move beyond past political divisions and focus on building a more united and forward-looking nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Director-General of the group, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, stressed the importance of cooperation among political actors across party lines. He noted that the country’s future should take precedence over past electoral contests.

According to him, a united political front would not only strengthen national cohesion but also consolidate support for the continuity of leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Participants at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to fostering unity, dialogue, and collaboration across regions. They described collective action as critical to achieving sustainable national development and political stability.

The group also commended the role of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for his leadership and continued support in advancing the vision and mobilization efforts of the organisation nationwide.