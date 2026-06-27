Another day of intense heat has gripped much of the UK, although forecasters say temperatures are expected to ease by Sunday. According to a report by AFP, England set a new record for the hottest June day for the third day in a row, with a provisional temperature of 37.3°C…...

Another day of intense heat has gripped much of the UK, although forecasters say temperatures are expected to ease by Sunday.

According to a report by AFP, England set a new record for the hottest June day for the third day in a row, with a provisional temperature of 37.3°C in Santon Downham.

However, none of the other UK nations broke their records.

Temperatures reached 35.1°C in Hawarden, Wales, while Scotland recorded a high of 29.2°C in Eskdalemuir. Northern Ireland remained comparatively cooler, with the mercury peaking at 25.6°C in Katesbridge.

The intense heat caused widespread disruption across the United Kingdom. At least 1,400 schools in England and Wales were fully or partially closed, several rail services were delayed or cancelled, and a wildfire that scorched about 200 hectares in the Peak District was eventually brought under control.

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Elsewhere in mainland Europe, the heatwave intensified, with Germany and Spain recording their hottest June days on record. France imposed restrictions on alcohol sales in Paris, while the Netherlands issued its first-ever Code Red warning for extreme heat.

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As of Friday evening, a Red Extreme Heat Warning remained in effect across London and parts of southern England until 9:00 p.m. Yellow thunderstorm warnings were also in place for northern England until 9:00 p.m., with similar alerts covering parts of Scotland overnight.

It’s going to be another scorcher in the south and south-east of England tomorrow, with an amber heat warning in place until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.