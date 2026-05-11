President Bola Tinubu on Monday hailed elder statesman and leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as a courageous advocate of justice, democracy and national unity. Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, spoke during Fasoranti’s 100th birthday celebration held at the elder statesman’s residence in Akure,…...

President Bola Tinubu on Monday hailed elder statesman and leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as a courageous advocate of justice, democracy and national unity.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, spoke during Fasoranti’s 100th birthday celebration held at the elder statesman’s residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The President said Fasoranti had remained steadfast in defending the rights of the people and promoting democratic ideals throughout his life.

According to Tinubu, the centenarian “stands out for justice and betterment of the people and in the fight for the attainment of democracy.”

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He praised Fasoranti for dedicating his life to public service and national development despite personal sacrifices.

“Live a thousand lifetimes in one, compressing into a single journey the courage of prophets, the patience of teachers, the sacrifices of patriots, and the dignity of elders,” Tinubu said.

The President noted that Fasoranti witnessed several phases of Nigeria’s political history, including colonial rule, independence, military administrations and democratic governance, yet remained consistent in his convictions.

“He saw Nigeria in its infancy. He saw her hopes rise, her dreams wounded, her institutions tested, and her democracy reborn,” Tinubu stated.

He further described Fasoranti as a leader who “never watched history from the safety of the pavilion,” adding that the elder statesman consistently chose principle over personal comfort.

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Tinubu lamented what he described as self-serving leadership in the country, warning against the abuse of public office.

“We live in a country where those privileged to serve the people too often end up serving their own interests,” he said.

The President added that “public duty becomes private appetite, the nation is made unsafe for the vulnerable.”

He also commended Fasoranti for speaking against oppression and injustice despite the risks involved.

According to him, the Afenifere leader “gave voice to the underrepresented and sacrificed his comfort in doing so,” while embracing “the burden of advocacy and the loneliness of principle.”

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Tinubu further praised Fasoranti’s commitment to fairness and peaceful coexistence, saying he consistently warned that “peace without fairness is a fragile peace, and unity without justice only postpones grievance.”

“On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I thank you for your service to education, democracy, and the cause of justice,” the President added.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa also described Fasoranti as “an institution” whose life embodied integrity, sacrifice and discipline.

“Through political transitions, national uncertainty and changing times, he has remained remarkably steadfast, firm in principle, disciplined in conduct and fearless in defending what is right,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The governor noted that Fasoranti’s life represented courage and sacrifice for future generations.

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“We stand here because one man chose to stand firm when it was easier to bend — for his people, for his principles, for the generations he may never meet but has always believed in,” he stated.

Aiyedatiwa further described leadership as a “sacred duty,” adding that Fasoranti belonged to a generation that believed “character matters, honour matters, and power without conscience is dangerous.”

In his remarks, Fasoranti thanked the President, governors, traditional rulers and other dignitaries who attended the event in his honour.

The elder statesman also called for moral rebirth, discipline and unity across the country.

“To Ondo State and to Nigeria: We must return to values. Let us teach our children discipline again. Let us reward honesty. Let us love one another, irrespective of tribe or tongue,” he said.

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Fasoranti also prayed for peace, responsible leadership and national progress.

“At 100, my prayer is simple. I pray for peace in our land. I pray for good leaders… and that when my time comes, I will meet my Creator in peace, with a clear conscience,” he added.

The ceremony attracted governors, former governors, traditional rulers and political leaders from different parts of the country.