Search and rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders battle to rescue more persons trapped in the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in Gudu District in the FCT. The structure, which was under construction and located behind the Gudu Market, collapsed on Saturday. The FCT Emergency Management Agency…...

Search and rescue operations are ongoing as emergency responders battle to rescue more persons trapped in the rubble of a collapsed three-storey building in Gudu District in the FCT.

The structure, which was under construction and located behind the Gudu Market, collapsed on Saturday.

The FCT Emergency Management Agency search and rescue team reported that a total of 16 people have so far been rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven of the rescued victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asokoro District Hospital, and Maitama Hospital for treatment.

However, five other victims lost their lives in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the persons trapped in the rubble are said to be labourers working on the three-storey building.

See pictures: