The zoning arrangement in Owan Federal Constituency has halted the return bid of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, after he lost the All Progressives Congress primary election to Andrew Ijegbai ahead of the 2027 general elections in Edo State. Ijegbai polled 3,695 votes during the…...

The zoning arrangement in Owan Federal Constituency has halted the return bid of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, after he lost the All Progressives Congress primary election to Andrew Ijegbai ahead of the 2027 general elections in Edo State.

Ijegbai polled 3,695 votes during the party’s House of Representatives primary conducted on Saturday, defeating the incumbent lawmaker in a contest many party supporters attributed to the constituency’s long-standing zoning arrangement.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Edo State came alive on Saturday as members of the All Progressives Congress trooped out across the eighteen local government areas for the party’s House of Representatives primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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For party faithful, the exercise was seen as a crucial step in deciding who would fly the party’s flag in the race for seats at the National Assembly.

From Owan to Oredo, Etsako, Egor and other parts of the state, party delegates and supporters gathered at designated centres as voting commenced under the supervision of party officials.