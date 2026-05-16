In a bid to strengthen synergy and collaboration between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Taraba State and all critical stakeholders in the electoral process, the Honourable Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris embarked on a 2 days courtesy visits to security agencies, paramilitary formations and other stakeholders.…...

In a bid to strengthen synergy and collaboration between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Taraba State and all critical stakeholders in the electoral process, the Honourable Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris embarked on a 2 days courtesy visits to security agencies, paramilitary formations and other stakeholders.

The visits also served as a platform to notify the stakeholders on the resumption of the Third phase of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) which started on 11th May and will last till 10th July, 2026.

The REC solicited the support and cooperation of the Agencies in using any available platform of their offices to educate and sensitize the general public on the need to get registered and obtain their PVC so that voters can exercise their constitutional franchise during elections.

On the first day of the visit, the REC visited the Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps, the Coordinator Northeast Development Commission (NDC), the Comptroller Nigerian Immigration Service, the State Director National Orientation Agency and the State Coordinator National Youth Service Corps.

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In all the organisations visited, the REC harped on the role of the security as members of the Inter-consultative committee on election security (ICCES) who usually advises and map out security coordination during elections.

At the NOA and NYSC the REC solicited for their support and collaboration in the areas of citizens voter education and enlightenment and the role of corps members in the upcoming 2027 general election as they constitute the bulk of the adhoc staff requirement of the Commission.

On the second day of the courtesy visit, the Honourable REC visited the State Commander National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Controller Federal Fire Service, Brigade Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army Jalingo and the Controller Nigerian Correctional Service.

The courtesy visits has once again shown the strategic leadership drive of the REC in the planning, administration, coordination and management of elections and the electoral process in the state even as the Commission prepares for the 2027 general elections.