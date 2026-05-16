The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several candidates emerging through consensus arrangements across federal constituencies. The exercise produced a mix of returning lawmakers, former public office holders and new entrants, while two incumbent…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections, with several candidates emerging through consensus arrangements across federal constituencies.

The exercise produced a mix of returning lawmakers, former public office holders and new entrants, while two incumbent members of the House of Representatives failed to secure the party’s ticket.

In Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, former lawmaker and ex-Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Yakubu Rilisco, emerged as the APC candidate after incumbent representative Ibrahim Bello and former Rector of Waziri Umaru Polytechnic, Usman Sani Tunga, stepped down for him under a consensus agreement.

A similar outcome played out in Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency, where former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jafar Ahmed Jega, clinched the party’s ticket.

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The consensus arrangement denied the incumbent lawmaker, Mansur Musa Jega, the opportunity to return to the Green Chamber.

In Koko/Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency, the APC returned incumbent member Salisu Garba Koko as its candidate for the 2027 election.

Umar Hassan Augie, popularly known as Turakin Augie, also emerged as the party’s candidate for Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency.

Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Bello Kaoje, secured the APC ticket for Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency through affirmation by party stakeholders.

Former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, also returned to contest for the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency seat after withdrawing from the Senate race.

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In Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency, incumbent lawmaker Rabi’u Garba Kamba retained the party’s ticket after other aspirants reportedly withdrew from the contest following a consensus agreement.

However, the primary election in Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba/Danko-Wasagu Federal Constituency was marred by protests from supporters of some aspirants challenging the outcome of the exercise.

Although incumbent lawmaker Kabir Ibrahim Tukura emerged winner of the primary, supporters of rival aspirant Bashar Suleman Bajida alleged that they were not adequately informed about the process.

The protesters further accused some party executives of compromising the exercise, alleging that the primary was manipulated in favour of the incumbent candidate.