The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections with eight candidates emerging unopposed through consensus arrangements, while four others secured tickets through direct contests. The exercise, conducted across the 27 local government areas of the state, was largely peaceful and hitch-free, with…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections with eight candidates emerging unopposed through consensus arrangements, while four others secured tickets through direct contests.

The exercise, conducted across the 27 local government areas of the state, was largely peaceful and hitch-free, with party members turning out in large numbers to participate in the process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among those who emerged unopposed are Tasiu Ishaq Adamu for Dutse/Kiyawa Federal Constituency, Suleiman Dau Aliyu for Birnin Kudu/Buji, and Hon. Rabiu Mukhtar for Garki/Babura.

Others include Hon. Shitu Galambi for Gwaram, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yanleman for Malam Madori/Kaugama, Hon. Umar Imam for Miga/Jahun, and Hon. Abubakar Hassan Fulata for Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma Federal Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, candidates who secured victory through direct primaries include Yushau Muhammad for Ringim/Taura, Hon. Nazifi Sani for Gumel/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar/Maigatari, Alhaji Zakari Santuraki for Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi, and Aliyu Usaini Jabo for Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency.

Speaking after the exercise, the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of party members during the primaries.

The governor said about ninety percent of the party’s positions in the state were resolved through consensus, leaving only a few constituencies for direct primaries.

He described the development as a sign of unity and political maturity within the APC in Jigawa State, noting that the consensus arrangement helped reduce tension and strengthen internal democracy.

Governor Namadi also called on aspirants who were unsuccessful to support the party and work together for the success of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also reacting to the exercise, the Jigawa APC Chairman, Ahmed Maikudi, commended party members and stakeholders for their orderly conduct throughout the process.

He attributed the smooth conduct of the primaries to cooperation among party leaders, members, and the support provided by the state government.

The APC chairman added that the outcome of the primaries reflects the confidence many people in Jigawa State have in the ruling party, expressing optimism that the APC would perform strongly in the 2027 general elections.

With consensus arrangements resolving most contests and party leaders preaching unity, attention is now shifting to how the APC will consolidate its structure and prepare for the national political contest in 2027.