Traders at the closed section of Ladipo Spare Parts are appealing to the government to temper justice with mercy and open up the market.

This comes as the Lagos State Government sealed the Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Mushin area of the state over repeated environmental infractions.

The enforcement followed persistent cases of indiscriminate refuse disposal on the road median and highway, as well as illegal street trading within and around the market.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, noting that the action became inevitable after several warnings to traders were allegedly ignored.

The development comes amid a series of enforcement actions by the Lagos State Government against markets found to be violating environmental and sanitation regulations.