The Delta State Police Command has demoted two officers found guilty of extorting a motorist through a Point-of-Sale (POS) transaction conducted within a police station....

The Delta State Police Command has demoted two officers found guilty of extorting a motorist through a Point-of-Sale (POS) transaction conducted within a police station.

The officers, Inspector Augustine Jeremiah and Corporal Miracle Ehirim of ‘C’ Division, Asaba, were disciplined after an orderly room trial over an incident captured in a viral video on January 13, 2026.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, upheld the findings of the disciplinary panel, which found the officers guilty of disobedience to lawful order, extortion and discreditable conduct in violation of the Police Act, 2020.

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Following the verdict, Inspector Jeremiah was reduced in rank to Sergeant, while Corporal Ehirim was demoted to Constable.

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The Commissioner reiterated the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s successor, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu’s, zero-tolerance stance on extortion and other forms of professional misconduct.

He stressed that the Inspector-General had expressly prohibited the use of Point-of-Sale terminals and other electronic payment platforms within police stations and formations nationwide.

Oyeniyi warned that no police officer is authorised to demand or receive money from members of the public under any guise, adding that any officer found violating the directive would face disciplinary action.

The police commissioner urged officers and personnel of the command to uphold professionalism, integrity and respect for the rights of citizens, noting that the sanctions imposed on the two officers should serve as a deterrent.

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He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to discipline, accountability and restoring public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

Oyeniyi also encouraged members of the public to report cases of police misconduct through the Delta State Police Command’s Complaint Response Unit.