The Lagos State Government says operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have apprehended 396 beggars as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of street begging and other illegal activities. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a statement shared via…...

The Lagos State Government says operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps have apprehended 396 beggars as part of ongoing efforts to rid the state of street begging and other illegal activities.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a statement shared via his official X handle on Tuesday, July 7.

According to Wahab, the operation forms part of the state government’s sustained campaign to improve environmental sanitation and maintain public order across Lagos.

He said the arrested individuals would undergo profiling before being provided with necessary assistance where required and transferred to the appropriate authorities for repatriation to their respective states.

Wahab stated, “A total of 396 beggars were apprehended by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps as part of the Lagos State Government’s sustained efforts to sanitize the state and curb illegal activities.”

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He added, “The apprehended individuals will be profiled, provided with appropriate assistance where necessary, and handed over to the relevant authorities to facilitate their safe return to their respective states.”

The commissioner said the exercise underscores the government’s determination to sustain environmental cleanliness and improve security across the state.

According to him, “This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining public order, protecting the environment, and ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more secure Lagos for all.”