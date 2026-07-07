Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to address concerns over flooding in communities along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor....

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called for greater collaboration among stakeholders to address concerns over flooding in communities along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway corridor.

Umahi made the call during an inspection tour of the Lagos section of the highway with members of the National Assembly Committees on Works and Environment following complaints that the project had contributed to flooding in nearby communities.

The minister explained that the visit was directed by President Bola Tinubu to assess the situation and determine the actual causes of the flooding.

“We are here on the directives of Mr President with our supervisor, the national assembly about the complaints of people that the coastal highway is causing flooding within the corridor of the coastal highway”

He, however, rejected claims that the coastal highway was responsible, arguing that many of the affected communities had long been vulnerable because of their geographical location, poor drainage systems and the effects of climate change.

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“if the coastal highway was not done, what’s the name of this estate, Oceanbay, would have been totally wiped off”

According to Umahi, Lagos’ coastal communities are characterised by a high water table and frequent Atlantic Ocean surges, while increasingly heavy rainfall linked to climate change has worsened flooding.

He also blamed inadequate urban planning, blocked drainage channels and indiscriminate waste disposal for the persistent flooding.

The minister noted that the Federal Ministry of Works had incorporated flood control measures into the highway project, particularly around the Kuramo and Bluewater axis, and said the government was prepared to construct internal access roads and drainage systems in low-lying communities.

“We are willing to provide internal roads and also put drainage in that level because our coastal highway is higher than the buildings, we have this culvert we do and we have people using refuse to put inside the manhole to block the culvert, they should stop crying”

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He urged residents to stop dumping refuse into drainage channels and manholes, warning that such practices obstruct water flow and contribute significantly to flooding and related public health risks.

Umahi disclosed that the ministry was considering a partnership with the Lagos State Government to construct service lanes along sections of the highway as part of broader efforts to improve access and address environmental challenges.

He said a comprehensive stakeholder engagement involving residents, environmental experts and the Lagos State Government would be organised to develop lasting solutions.

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“We are going to have a stakeholder engagement because to solve this problem is going to be a symbiotic kind of association for the Lagos State Government to solve the situation together”

According to the minister, expert recommendations from environmental impact assessments would guide future interventions, including possible demolition of structures obstructing the proposed service lanes.

“We managed to save this houses during the course of the main construction but with the proposed service lane these houses will have to go by the directive of the Lagos State government”

Umahi said property owners affected by any approved demolition would be compensated in line with government policy.

He added that the final measures would be announced after consultations with all relevant stakeholders and the completion of due process.