Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the latest attacks on communities in Otukpo Local Government Area by armed men, describing the killings as a barbaric and inhuman assault on the sanctity of life and the collective soul of the people of the state. The governor’s reaction followed fresh attacks…...

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has condemned the latest attacks on communities in Otukpo Local Government Area by armed men, describing the killings as a barbaric and inhuman assault on the sanctity of life and the collective soul of the people of the state.

The governor’s reaction followed fresh attacks that claimed no fewer than 10 lives in separate incidents across the local government area over the weekend.

The violence began on Saturday when the attackers invaded Akpachi village in the Ugboju community, killing two people and leaving several others injured.

Less than 24 hours later, the attackers reportedly struck again in Otukpo Nobi community, where eight bodies were recovered from different locations on Sunday morning.

The killings sparked protests by angry youths and residents, who marched to the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo to register their frustration over the worsening security situation and demand urgent government intervention.

Reacting through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Governor Alia said he shared the grief and anger of the people of Otukpo, condemning the attacks in strong terms.

He described the incidents as a gross violation of peace and vowed that those responsible would not escape justice.

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The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with security agencies to restore peace and protect lives and property across the state.

The latest attacks come barely a month after the killing of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Risku Mohammed, and his associate, Yakubu Isah, around Okwudu in Otukpo Local Government Area, after attending a peace meeting in Ohimini Local Government Area.