TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, have announced August 1, 2026, as the date for their wedding. The couple made the announcement through a cinematic video shared across their social media platforms. The video concluded with the inscription, “Jarvis &…...

TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, have announced August 1, 2026, as the date for their wedding.

The couple made the announcement through a cinematic video shared across their social media platforms.

The video concluded with the inscription, “Jarvis & Peller 01-08-2026,” confirming the date of their marriage.

The announcement quickly generated thousands of reactions, with fans and fellow content creators congratulating the couple and praising the creative reveal.

Peller and Jarvis rose to fame on TikTok through comedy skits and livestreams centred around their relationship.

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Their content consistently attracts millions of views, making them two of Nigeria’s most influential digital creators.

Over the past two years, the pair have remained one of the country’s most talked-about celebrity couples, with their relationship, collaborations and public appearances regularly generating conversations across social media.

The wedding announcement comes just weeks after their engagement, which also attracted widespread attention online.