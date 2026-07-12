Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw following the Teranga Lions’ elimination from the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report by the BBC. Thiaw, who was appointed Senegal manager in December 2024, leaves after overseeing the country’s disappointing World Cup campaign. The Teranga…...

Senegal have dismissed head coach Pape Thiaw following the Teranga Lions’ elimination from the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a report by the BBC.

Thiaw, who was appointed Senegal manager in December 2024, leaves after overseeing the country’s disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Teranga Lions suffered defeats to France and Norway in their opening two Group-stage matches, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

They thrashed Iraq 5-0 to qualify for the knockout stages by taking the final spot of the best-placed teams to finish third in their group.

Senegal led Belgium 2-0 in their last-32 tie but conceded two late goals and a penalty in extra time as they were dramatically beaten 3-2.

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Following the exit, midfielder Pape Gueye said he would be “taking a break” from playing for Senegal while the current management remained in charge.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) said, external that “after a thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team” it had dismissed Thiaw “in the best interests of Senegalese football”.