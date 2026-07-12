Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a former commercial motorcyclist in Lagos after he allegedly ingested and excreted 100 wraps of methamphetamine in an attempt to smuggle the illicit drug into Nigeria. The arrest was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s…...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a former commercial motorcyclist in Lagos after he allegedly ingested and excreted 100 wraps of methamphetamine in an attempt to smuggle the illicit drug into Nigeria.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, and shared on the NDLEA’s official X account.

According to the statement, the suspect, who reportedly worked as an okada rider in Lagos for 15 years, allegedly joined a transnational drug trafficking syndicate in a bid to improve his financial situation.

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The NDLEA said the suspect was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, shortly after arriving from Uganda, following intelligence-led surveillance by its operatives.

Investigations revealed that he had swallowed 100 wraps of methamphetamine before boarding the flight to Nigeria.

The agency said the suspect was placed under observation after his arrest, during which he excreted all 100 wraps of the illicit substance.

Commenting on the arrest in a post shared on X, the agency said the suspect’s attempt to secure a quick financial breakthrough through drug trafficking had ended in disappointment.

“After 15 years of working as an okada rider in Lagos, this individual decides he needed to forcefully upgrade and change his social status by joining a transnational drug trafficking organisation,” the agency stated.

“That dream has not only crumbled now but is ending in premium tears following his arrest at the Lagos airport by #ndlea_nigeria officers after excreting a whopping 100 wraps of methamphetamine he ingested in far away Uganda.”