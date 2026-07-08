The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to combating illicit drug use by dismantling trafficking networks, expanding access to treatment and rehabilitation, and promoting the wellbeing of Nigerians. The commitment was reiterated on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during the opening…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to combating illicit drug use by dismantling trafficking networks, expanding access to treatment and rehabilitation, and promoting the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The commitment was reiterated on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during the opening of the National Drug Use Summit in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr. Adamu Ibrahim Kana, Akume said the Tinubu administration remained resolute in tackling substance abuse as part of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to every initiative aimed at preventing illicit drug use, dismantling trafficking networks, expanding access to treatment and rehabilitation, and promoting the wellbeing of all Nigerians,” he said.

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Akume stressed that no nation could attain sustainable development if its youth were threatened by drug abuse and addiction, noting that criminal networks involved in illicit drug trafficking also undermine national institutions and security.

“No nation can achieve sustainable development when its young population is threatened by drug abuse and addiction. No society can attain lasting peace and prosperity when criminal networks engaged in illicit trafficking continue to undermine its institutions and exploit its vulnerabilities,” he said.

In his welcome address, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), described the summit as a platform to mobilise a coordinated National Action Plan against illicit drug use and trafficking.

“The scale of this challenge demands a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response,” Marwa said, adding that the summit would help build consensus around strengthening prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, policy implementation and community resilience.

Highlighting the agency’s achievements over the past 18 months, Marwa disclosed that the NDLEA arrested 29,262 suspects, seized over 5.3 million kilograms of illicit drugs valued at more than N1.5 trillion, and secured 5,225 convictions.

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He added that the agency conducted 6,645 drug prevention awareness programmes across schools, worship centres, markets and communities, reaching nearly five million Nigerians, while 13,508 drug users received counselling, treatment and rehabilitation across its 31 rehabilitation centres nationwide.

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Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, urged stakeholders to ensure the summit delivers concrete outcomes rather than ending with mere resolutions.

“The measure of this summit will not be the communique. It will be the number of young people who choose not to start drugs. It will be the number of patients who sleep without pain. It will be the number of families restored,” he said.

Also speaking, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, represented by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, called for the commitments made at the summit to be translated into practical and measurable action.

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He noted that the evolving nature of drug use in Nigeria requires coordinated, evidence-based responses, adding that the summit offered an opportunity to strengthen implementation of the National Drug Control Master Plan.

The summit brought together representatives of government ministries, departments and agencies, security services, development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to chart a coordinated response to Nigeria’s growing drug challenge.