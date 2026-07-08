President Bola Tinubu has pledged to replicate the infrastructure development being witnessed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) across the country as part of his administration’s commitment to national development. According to The Cable, Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the newly constructed Transitway…...

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to replicate the infrastructure development being witnessed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) across the country as part of his administration’s commitment to national development.

According to The Cable, Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the newly constructed Transitway N2, which connects the Central Business District to the Wuse District, including two bridges constructed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The President, who was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said his administration would ensure that every part of the country benefits from investments in roads, bridges, railways and other critical infrastructure.

He said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that no region is left behind in the drive to build a more developed and secure Nigeria.

Tinubu described the Transitway project as a symbol of progress and a reflection of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the programme is focused on delivering infrastructure that improves the lives of Nigerians, unlocks economic opportunities and supports sustainable growth.

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“This infrastructure is a very important piece of the FCT’s Master Plan, designed to ease traffic flow, enhance connectivity, and improve urban mobility for millions of commuters, residents, and businesses alike in the territory,” Tinubu said.

“For years, travelling between Wuse and the Central Area meant navigating bottlenecks, losing productive man-hours, and enduring frustrating traffic gridlocks. Today, all that has changed.

“By cutting down travel times and bridging these two major districts, we are opening up new commercial corridors.”

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The president also commended Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT, for “driving the transformation of Abuja in line with the city’s master plan”.

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Tinubu said Wike has “contributed to something larger than a roadway… you have contributed to the future of our capital city and therefore given pride to Nigeria”.

Speaking at the event, Wike described the Transitway as a critical corridor.

He attributed the pace of infrastructure delivery in the FCT to Tinubu’s support, particularly the removal of the FCTA from the treasury single account (TSA).

The minister also shared that on July 17, the final day of the project inauguration, he would present an account of what Tinubu has done for FCT residents and Nigerians over the past three years.

Wike also assured residents that all roads currently not captured on Google Maps would be mapped to make navigation easier across the capital city.

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Mariya Mahmoud, FCT minister of state, described the new corridor as a strategic investment that would boost connectivity, economic growth and urban efficiency.

She said it reflects the FCTA’s commitment to building a modern and inclusive capital city.