The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title is entering its decisive stage, but for 17 players still in the tournament, another challenge looms large. Ahead of the quarter-final matches, these players are just one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension. Any booking in the last-eight ties…...

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title is entering its decisive stage, but for 17 players still in the tournament, another challenge looms large.

Ahead of the quarter-final matches, these players are just one yellow card away from serving a one-match suspension. Any booking in the last-eight ties would rule them out of the semi-finals should their teams progress.

The list features several key stars, including Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, England duo Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, France winger Michael Olise, and Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Seven African Teams That Have Reached 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage

Morocco lead the way with four players at risk of suspension, while England have four, Switzerland three, France two, and Spain, Norway, Belgium and Argentina one each.

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Here is the full list:

* Morocco – Issa Diop

* Morocco – Achraf Hakimi

* Morocco – Redouane Halhal

* Morocco – Bilal El Khannouss

* England – Jude Bellingham

* England – Nico O’Reilly

* England – Declan Rice

* England – Marc Guehi

* France – Manu Koné

* France – Michael Olise

* Switzerland – Granit Xhaka

* Switzerland – Denis Zakaria

* Switzerland – Miro Muheim

* Spain – Ferran Torres

* Norway – Antonio Nusa

* Belgium – Brandon Mechele

* Argentina – Gonzalo Montiel

With places in the semi-finals at stake, each of these players will need to balance their aggression with discipline, knowing another caution could see them miss one of the biggest matches of the tournament.