Massive flooding in southern China‘s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has triggered panic after about 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, escaped from a snake farm destroyed by the floodwaters. According to local media reports, the reptiles escaped from a breeding facility in Hengzhou after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the…...

Massive flooding in southern China‘s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has triggered panic after about 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, escaped from a snake farm destroyed by the floodwaters.

According to local media reports, the reptiles escaped from a breeding facility in Hengzhou after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across the region. The incident has raised fears among residents, with reports indicating that at least one person was bitten by a snake following the escape.

The flooding was triggered by the impact of Typhoon Maysak, which brought torrential rains to several parts of southern China, causing rivers to overflow and forcing emergency operations at multiple reservoirs, according to the Global Times.

“It [the escape] happened on the morning of July 6. According to our preliminary estimate, around 800 to 900 snakes escaped after the farm was washed away by floodwaters. So far, one villager has been bitten by a snake and is receiving emergency treatment at a hospital,” Wu Zhi, head of the Dengwei village committee in Yunbiao township in Hengzhou, said to Red Star News on Tuesday.

He further affirmed that not all snakes are venomous; some are non-venomous water snakes. The local farms raise three types of snakes: cobras, king rats, and water snakes. Another resident named Shen proclaimed that there are many snake farms in the locality, both on hillsides and in low-lying areas, during an interview with CCTV. com. He continued by revealing that various residents have been bitten by the snakes and remain stranded due to no medical care.

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The farms located in low-lying areas took a hit due to problems that occurred in Liulan Reservoir and Yunbiao Reservoir. The creatures have escaped from small-scale farms. A resident named Lei, who owns a farm on higher ground, did not suffer, and his place remains secure during the floods. Moreover, he said that despite the escape number being a large amount, the mountainous snakes will likely die after being in the water for a long time.

As per the updates, rescue personnel will assist the injured and handle the situation. The nearby residents who were not affected by the disaster have formed a snake-catching team, helping their neighbours by capturing reptiles and avoiding any further damage.