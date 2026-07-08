The quarter-final fixtures for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been confirmed following Switzerland’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the final Round of 16 encounter. Switzerland booked the last remaining place in the last eight after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after 120 minutes,…...

The quarter-final fixtures for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been confirmed following Switzerland’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the final Round of 16 encounter.

Switzerland booked the last remaining place in the last eight after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after 120 minutes, setting up a blockbuster showdown with defending champions Argentina.

The highly anticipated quarter-finals will see Lionel Messi’s Argentina face Switzerland, while surprise package Morocco take on France in a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semi-final. Norway, one of the tournament’s biggest revelations, will battle England for a place in the semi-finals, while Spain face Belgium in another heavyweight European clash.

Read Also: 2026 FIFA World Cup Round Of 32 Preview: Ghana Versus Colombia

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The four quarter-final fixtures are:

Argentina vs Switzerland

Morocco vs France

Norway vs England

Spain vs Belgium

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With only eight teams remaining, the race to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy enters its decisive stage as the tournament promises more drama, upsets and blockbuster encounters.