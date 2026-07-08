Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has criticised former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff over comments questioning Peter Obi's political strength in Northern Nigeria....

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has criticised former Borno State Governor Ali Modu Sheriff over comments questioning Peter Obi’s political strength in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Tuesday, Kwankwaso said he watched Sheriff’s recent interview on Channels Television “with disappointment,” arguing that the former Borno governor’s remarks did not reflect the political reality in the North.

Responding to Sheriff’s claim that Obi could not command significant support in the region, Kwankwaso noted that the former Labour Party presidential candidate secured about 2.8 million votes across Northern Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election, describing the performance as a remarkable feat that should not be dismissed.

Kwankwaso also argued that, given the country’s current economic and security challenges, public dissatisfaction with the ruling All Progressives Congress administration, and the inclusion of a prominent Northern figure on what he described as the “OK ticket,” the alliance remains a formidable political force in the region.

https://x.com/KwankwasoRM/status/2074613346842652972

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The former Kano State governor also rejected Sheriff’s assertion that Kano voters would not support Obi, insisting that the people of Kano are neither bigoted nor xenophobic.

According to him, Kano residents have consistently demonstrated confidence in the Kwankwasiyya movement and would back any credible presidential ticket presented under its platform.

Kwankwaso further advised Sheriff to focus on addressing the insecurity and humanitarian challenges facing his home state rather than making what he described as divisive remarks on national television.

He maintained that the “OK ticket” offers Nigerians the best opportunity to reset the country and place it on a path of competence, unity and progress.