First-term governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, urging Nigerians to remain patient as the administration's economic reforms take effect....

First-term governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have reaffirmed their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, urging Nigerians to remain patient as the administration’s economic reforms take effect.



The governors made the declaration after a closed-door meeting held in Birnin Kebbi and hosted by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris. Reading the communiqué, Governor Idris acknowledged the hardships faced by Nigerians but insisted that the ongoing reforms are necessary to rebuild the nation’s economy and secure long-term prosperity.

He said families, workers, farmers, traders, transporters, youths, women and other vulnerable groups have borne the burden of the economic adjustment, stressing that the governors do not underestimate the challenges confronting citizens.

According to the communiqué, Nigeria is undergoing a difficult but necessary period of correction after years of fiscal, security and developmental challenges.

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The governors expressed confidence that President Tinubu’s reforms would restore public finances, attract investment, strengthen national productivity, improve infrastructure, boost food security and create a more sustainable future.

The governors declared their total support for President Tinubu and the continuation of the Renewed Hope Agenda beyond 2027, saying their position is based on conviction rather than politics.

They maintained that Nigeria needs courageous leadership, policy continuity, stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments, and policies that reward agriculture, enterprise, innovation and hard work.

They appealed to Nigerians to remain united and look beyond temporary economic difficulties, arguing that abandoning reforms midway would undermine the foundations being laid for lasting national development.

On security, the governors expressed concern over persistent kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and attacks on schools and communities.

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They condemned the abduction of children, killings of innocent citizens and other criminal activities, while pledging closer collaboration with the Federal Government, security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders and local intelligence networks to improve security across the country.

The governors also pledged to match their support for the President with improved performance in their respective states through investments in agriculture, food security, healthcare, education, rural infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, job creation, revenue reforms and transparent governance.

They urged the Federal Government to expand interventions that directly ease the hardship on citizens, particularly in food production, transportation, energy, rural livelihoods, small businesses and social protection.

The communiqué further stated that their re-election campaigns would be based on performance rather than propaganda, promising to present their achievements to the people, address shortcomings and continue delivering democratic dividends.

The governors also condemned reported attacks and acts of xenophobia against Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, calling on the authorities to investigate the incidents thoroughly, protect foreign nationals and ensure justice in line with international law and diplomatic norms.

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The Mweting concluded with a reaffirmation of their commitment to national unity, democratic stability and inclusive development.