The Federal Government is set to evacuate another 270 Nigerians from South Africa as part of its ongoing repatriation exercise....

The Federal Government is set to evacuate another 270 Nigerians from South Africa as part of its ongoing repatriation exercise.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an Air Peace aircraft deployed for the operation is scheduled to depart Johannesburg at 12:00 midnight carrying 270 returnees.

The flight is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, subject to operational conditions.

The latest evacuation marks the fourth flight under the government’s ongoing effort to return stranded Nigerian nationals from South Africa.

The update was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.