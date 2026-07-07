Switzerland have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after 120 minutes. The two sides failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and extra time in a tense Round of 16 encounter, forcing the…...

Switzerland have secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Colombia 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after 120 minutes.

The two sides failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and extra time in a tense Round of 16 encounter, forcing the tie to be decided from the penalty spot. Switzerland kept their composure in the shootout, converting four of their penalties to eliminate Colombia and continue their impressive run in the tournament.

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The victory sets up a blockbuster quarter-final clash with Argentina, who earlier defeated Egypt 3-2 to book their place in the last eight.

Switzerland will now be aiming to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina continue their quest for back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles.