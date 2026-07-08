The Nigeria Football Federation has concluded arrangements for a three-day capacity-building programme for women football administrators in Nigeria, which is at the instance of world football-governing body, FIFA....

The Nigeria Football Federation has concluded arrangements for a three-day capacity-building programme for women football administrators in Nigeria, which is at the instance of world football-governing body, FIFA.

A total of six facilitators, including two from the world-ruling body and four selected by the NFF, will deliver papers at the programme scheduled for 17th – 19th July in Abuja.

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The FIFA-appointed facilitators are FIFA women’s football technical experts Thubaelihle Sibanda and Setlhoko Tsholofelo Candy. From Nigeria, there will be Ms Aisha Falode, Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Member of the FIFA Media Committee and a FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner; Professor Mariam Suleiman of the Ahmadu Bello University; Dr Anthonia Chinyere Uwa, a retired chief lecturer of the Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe in Anambra State and; Mr. Mohammed Ameenu, a former National League referee who is also a FIFA-trained technical instructor and FIFA-certified safeguarding officer. Ameenu is also the special assistant to the NFF General Secretary.

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NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, who is also a FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner, is coordinating the programme.