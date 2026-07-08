Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has gifted the sum of two million naira to players of Nigeria’s U20 national team, Flying Eagles, as the team intensifies preparation for the WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Cote d’Ivoire, 26th July – 9th August....

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has gifted the sum of two million naira to players of Nigeria’s U20 national team, Flying Eagles, as the team intensifies preparation for the WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Cote d’Ivoire, 26th July – 9th August.

Musa, Nigeria’s most-capped international player with 111 caps, who scored four goals in two appearances at the FIFA World Cup finals in 2014 and 2018, presented the cash gift to the two-time FIFA World Cup silver-medallists through the team’s coordinator, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar.

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The former Nigeria captain also charged the players to be focused ahead of the forthcoming tournament, where the WAFU B zone’s representatives to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations will emerge.

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According to the 2013 AFCON winner, who also played for the Flying Eagles in his days, winning the Africa U20 Cup of Nations with the team in South Africa in 2011, real professional football life begins with making a mark at the U20 level which will determine how far a player can go in their career.

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Responding to the gesture by the former Super Eagles leader, Flying Eagles’ captain Simon Habila expressed the appreciation of the players while also assuring Musa that the team is working hard and confident of making Nigerians proud.