Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged Nigerians to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the administration's economic reforms are beginning to produce positive results....

Niger Delta leader, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has urged Nigerians to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the administration’s economic reforms are beginning to produce positive results.

Ekpemupolo made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the National Coordinator of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku.

According to him, the Tinubu administration’s economic and structural reforms have started delivering measurable gains, including increased foreign investment, growth in the Nigerian capital market and improved fiscal autonomy for sub-national governments.

“The President has started so many economic reforms, the benefits of which we are beginning to see. These reforms are now delivering tangible results as shown in key economic indicators, including the Gross Domestic Product and other macroeconomic indices,” he said.

Ekpemupolo argued that President Tinubu’s re-election would provide the continuity needed to consolidate the ongoing reforms and ensure they achieve their intended objectives.

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“His re-election is critical to drive these reforms to a logical conclusion and we urge all Nigerians to come together and actualise this. Let every Nigerian come together; every door in Nigeria should be knocked on. Every vote is important and the Door-to-Door Movement will knock on every door to ensure this,” he added.

He also announced that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement would inaugurate its national executive members on July 9, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and encourage civic participation nationwide.

The inauguration is scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Event Centre in Abuja from 11 a.m.

Ekpemupolo described the organisation as a nationwide grassroots platform established to promote national development and support the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope agenda through community engagement and democratic participation.

He said the event would bring together political leaders, community representatives, stakeholders and other Nigerians to reinforce grassroots mobilisation across the country.

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According to him, the movement is focused on taking its campaign directly to communities and households across the country, explaining government policies, economic reforms and infrastructure projects at ward and local government levels, while also educating eligible voters on registration and participation in elections.

Founded and sponsored by Ekpemupolo, the movement relies on local volunteers and places significant emphasis on women and youth empowerment as part of its community outreach Initiatives.