The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a firearm following an attack on motorists along the Oyo–Iwo Expressway in Afijio Local Government Area....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered a firearm following an attack on motorists along the Oyo–Iwo Expressway in Afijio Local Government Area.

The command said the suspects were arrested after a distress call was received in the early hours of Sunday, July 5, reporting that armed robbers had barricaded the highway around Akoda Village and were attacking travellers returning from a nearby market to Iwo.

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According to the police, the assailants robbed motorists and passengers of their valuables, while several victims sustained machete injuries and other forms of assault during the attack.

Following the report, Commissioner of Police Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga directed operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) to the scene.

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The operatives secured the area, rescued the victims and recovered a single-barrel gun and two clubs believed to have been used by the robbers.

Subsequent intelligence-led investigations led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Abubakar Jape and Sheu Dengi.

Police said the suspects confessed to participating in the robbery during interrogation.

They were later identified by victims during an identification parade as members of the gang that carried out the attack.

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A search of one of the suspects’ hideouts also led to the recovery of a rechargeable torch belonging to one of the victims.

The Commissioner of Police commended the swift response and professionalism of the VCRU operatives, describing the arrests as another major breakthrough in the command’s campaign against violent crime.

He assured residents that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang who remain at large and bring them to justice.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to the police, stressing that community support remains vital in tackling crime and maintaining security across Oyo State.