The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 135 suspected cultists arrested during a coordinated operation aimed at preventing the annual “7/7” cult celebration allegedly observed by rival cult groups. Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the Police said the suspects were apprehended in overnight raids conducted between Tuesday night and the early…...

The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 135 suspected cultists arrested during a coordinated operation aimed at preventing the annual “7/7” cult celebration allegedly observed by rival cult groups.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the Police said the suspects were apprehended in overnight raids conducted between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday across different parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed that, in addition to the arrests, officers recovered several items from the suspects, including fresh and roasted meat believed to have been prepared for the planned celebrations.

According to the force, the operation was part of proactive measures to forestall cult-related violence and maintain public order during the annual event.

The Commissioner also expressed concern that, despite repeated warnings to parents and guardians, many continue to allow their children and wards to congregate in ways that expose them to cult activities. He urged parents to be more vigilant and work with security agencies to discourage youths from joining criminal groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police said investigations are ongoing and assured residents of their commitment to sustaining efforts to rid the state of cultism and other violent crimes.