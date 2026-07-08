The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have arrested a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi, over allegations that he facilitated the escape of Chinese nationals standing trial for alleged illegal mining offences in Nasarawa State....

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have arrested a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi, over allegations that he facilitated the escape of Chinese nationals standing trial for alleged illegal mining offences in Nasarawa State.

The NSCDC said Oyewumi was arrested following investigations into the disappearance of the foreign nationals, who were facing prosecution for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

https://x.com/Pressman2040/status/2074768348030660966

According to the corps, preliminary findings suggest the senior police officer aided the suspects in evading justice while legal proceedings were ongoing.

The Mining Marshals, a specialised unit established to combat illegal mining and protect Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, have intensified enforcement operations against individuals and groups engaged in unlawful mining activities across the country.

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The NSCDC said investigations into the incident are continuing and assured the public that anyone found culpable, regardless of status or rank, would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The corps reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal mining and ensuring that all those involved in undermining the nation’s mineral resources are brought to justice.