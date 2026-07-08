The European Union (EU), the Embassy of Switzerland, the French Development Agency (AFD) and development partners have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting durable solutions, resilience, economic recovery and water resource management in Yobe State following a joint technical mission to the State....

The European Union (EU), the Embassy of Switzerland, the French Development Agency (AFD) and development partners have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting durable solutions, resilience, economic recovery and water resource management in Yobe State following a joint technical mission to the State.

The delegation, which included representatives of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, AFD, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), United Nations agencies and implementing partners, concluded a two-day visit to Yobe as part of a broader mission to Yobe and Adamawa states from July 5 to 10.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the Yobe State Government, the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), the Durable Solutions Secretariat and development partners to review ongoing interventions, strengthen coordination and align donor-supported projects with the state’s recovery and development priorities.

The team also visited Maisandari Community to inspect the proposed site for the European Union-funded Support for Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria (SIDPIN) programme, which is being implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and UN-Habitat.

The project aims to promote sustainable local integration for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities through improved housing, education, healthcare and other essential services.

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In Maisandari and Sumsumma, the delegation assessed a Swiss-funded durable solutions project implemented by Save the Children, engaging with community groups involved in peacebuilding, agriculture, livelihoods, health and nutrition programmes.

The delegation also participated in the launch workshop for the Inclusive Economic and Social Recovery in the Lake Chad Region (RESILAC 2) project in Damaturu, where stakeholders discussed strategies to strengthen resilience, economic recovery and community stabilisation.

As part of the mission, officials visited the Hadejia–Jama’are Komadugu Yobe Trust Fund and reviewed the implementation of the LACHAWAMA project, led by GIZ, which focuses on sustainable water resource management and institutional capacity building.

Speaking during the visit, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, said the mission reflected the bloc’s continued commitment to helping Yobe transition from humanitarian response to long-term recovery through locally driven and coordinated interventions.

Representatives of Switzerland, AFD and GIZ also reiterated their commitment to supporting programmes that improve livelihoods, climate resilience, water management and access to basic services for conflict-affected communities.

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On behalf of Governor Mai Mala Buni, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Goje Muhammed, thanked the development partners for their continued support, stressing that government-led and community-driven approaches remain essential to achieving sustainable recovery and development.

The delegation concluded the visit by commending the Yobe State Government, community leaders and implementing partners for their collaboration and pledged continued investment in programmes that support displaced persons, host communities and populations affected by conflict, displacement and climate-related shocks.