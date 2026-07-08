Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged greater investment in the country's tourism sector, describing it as a major driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural exchange....

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged greater investment in the country’s tourism sector, describing it as a major driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural exchange.



Speaking while receiving Qatar’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yousef Bin Mohammed Al-Hail, at the State House in Abuja, the First Lady said Nigeria must harness its rich cultural heritage, cuisine and natural attractions to diversify its economy.

She encouraged Nigerians, particularly young people, to explore the country’s tourism potential, stressing that the sector remains one of Nigeria’s greatest untapped assets.

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“Our tourism sector remains our strong point. It creates jobs. Look at our food and culture. We are a friendly people,” she said.

Senator Tinubu acknowledged the country’s challenges but maintained that they were not unique to Nigeria, expressing confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms would place the nation on a stronger footing.

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The First Lady also commended the Chairperson of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, for supporting African countries.

She welcomed the foundation’s partnership with Nigeria, particularly its collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education to tackle the problem of out-of-school children.

In his remarks, Ambassador Al-Hail said his perception of Nigeria had changed after arriving in the country, noting that negative narratives on social media did not reflect reality.

He described Nigeria as a beautiful country with welcoming people, recalling visits to Lagos and its beaches, and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and Qatar for their mutual benefit.

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The ambassador also presented a letter from Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to the First Lady during the meeting.