The Nigerian Army has graduated more than 3,000 newly trained recruits as part of its ongoing expansion of manpower to strengthen national security and tackle the country's evolving security challenges....

The Nigerian Army has graduated more than 3,000 newly trained recruits as part of its ongoing expansion of manpower to strengthen national security and tackle the country’s evolving security challenges.

The recruits passed out on Wednesday at the Depot Nigerian Army, Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, where the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, urged them to uphold discipline, loyalty and professionalism as they begin active military service.

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Shaibu said the recruits had undergone rigorous training designed to prepare them for modern warfare and Nigeria’s complex security environment.

He charged them to remain vigilant, mission-focused and unwavering in their loyalty to the Constitution, stressing that the nation expected them to justify the investment made in their training through courage, professionalism and selfless service.

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The Army chief described the establishment of the Amasiri-Edda training depot as a strategic step towards expanding the Army’s training capacity and manpower development under its transformation agenda.

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He also commended the depot’s commandant, instructors and support staff for producing combat-ready soldiers capable of supporting military operations across the country.

The graduation follows recent passing-out parades at the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria and the newly established training depot in Osogbo, Osun State, reflecting the Army’s sustained recruitment drive to reinforce its operational strength.

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Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State praised the Nigerian Army for locating the depot in the state, describing it as a national asset that has enhanced security, stimulated economic activity and created opportunities for residents and neighbouring communities.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces and other security agencies in promoting peace, stability and development.

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The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, government officials, traditional rulers, families of the recruits and other dignitaries. It featured a passing-out parade, precision drills and the presentation of awards to outstanding recruits.