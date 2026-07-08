President Bola Tinubu has said the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reflects his administration's broader plan to modernise infrastructure across Nigeria....

President Bola Tinubu has said the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reflects his administration’s broader plan to modernise infrastructure across Nigeria.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima while commissioning the newly constructed Collector Road C01 and bridge in Abuja’s Institution and Research District on Wednesday, the President described infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, investment and job creation.

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He said the road project demonstrates his administration’s commitment to delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the development of Abuja serves as a model for similar projects nationwide.

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“When you build roads, you open up districts. When you open up districts, you invite investment. And when investment comes, Nigeria grows,” he said.

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Tinubu noted that the project has created hundreds of direct and indirect jobs during construction and fulfilled a promise made after concerns were raised over poor access to the Nigeria Law School and other institutions in the area.

He recalled directing the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to urgently address the problem, saying the administration approved the project under emergency procurement to ease movement for students, lecturers and residents.

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The President said the completed road and bridge have improved connectivity, enhanced safety and created a more conducive environment for academic and professional institutions to thrive.

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He also praised Wike for delivering the project, describing him as a leader who completes assigned tasks.

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Wike, in his remarks, thanked the President for supporting infrastructure development in the FCT and pledged that every district would benefit from ongoing projects.

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He also expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s financial support and the removal of the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account.

Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, commended Tinubu’s support for the territory, while Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Richard Dauda, said the new road, bridge, drainage system and solar street lights would improve access to research institutions and neighbouring communities in line with the FCT master plan.