The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has directed all its state chapters and officials nationwide to immediately forward any court processes served on the party to its National Legal Adviser....

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has directed all its state chapters and officials nationwide to immediately forward any court processes served on the party to its National Legal Adviser.

In a public notice on X by it’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party warned that no state chapter, officer or representative has the authority to receive legal service on behalf of the ADC or engage legal counsel without prior written approval from the party’s national headquarters.

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The party said the directive takes immediate effect and urged all state chapters to circulate the notice to relevant officers and members to ensure full compliance.