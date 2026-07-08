President Bola Tinubu has urged civil society organisations (CSOs) to place Nigeria's interests above external influences, warning against foreign funding that could undermine the country's sovereignty and development priorities....

President Bola Tinubu has urged civil society organisations (CSOs) to place Nigeria’s interests above external influences, warning against foreign funding that could undermine the country’s sovereignty and development priorities.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, at the Southern Civil Society Organisations Summit in Lagos on Wednesday, the President called on CSOs to move beyond criticism of government and become active partners in advancing sustainable development, good governance, poverty reduction and human capital development.

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Addressing the theme, “Nigeria First and Sustainable Development,” Tinubu praised civil society groups for their roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, flood disasters and other national emergencies, describing their interventions as examples of patriotism.

He said the “Nigeria First” policy does not imply isolation but reflects a commitment to ensuring that government policies, partnerships and investments prioritise the welfare of Nigerians while promoting inclusive, climate-resilient and sustainable development.

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Tinubu said the summit’s theme aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its eight priority areas, including economic reforms, national security, food security, infrastructure, education, healthcare, industrialisation and improved governance.

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The President identified food security as a key area for collaboration, urging CSOs to work with government and local communities to promote climate-smart agriculture, support farmers and fishermen, protect wetlands and restore mangroves amid forecasts of prolonged rainfall and increased flood risks across southern Nigeria.

He also highlighted opportunities for job creation in the marine and blue economy, renewable energy and climate-related industries, saying stronger partnerships among government, civil society and the private sector would help generate sustainable employment for young people and women.

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On governance, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability, encouraging CSOs to strengthen their involvement in budget monitoring, community oversight, data sharing and other social accountability initiatives to improve public service delivery.

He also called for greater collaboration in healthcare and education, noting that climate change is increasing the spread of diseases such as cholera and malaria.

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The President cited ongoing reforms under the Federal Government’s HOPE Governance Programme, implemented with the World Bank, to improve transparency, financing and workforce management in basic education and primary healthcare.

Tinubu, however, cautioned civil society organisations to carefully assess foreign funding opportunities, insisting that national interest and ethical considerations should guide their activities.