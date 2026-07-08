Zlatko Dalić leaves Croatia national team after successful nine years Croatia have officially announced that head coach Zlatko Dalić is stepping down after almost nine years in charge. Dalić, who took over in 2017, guided the team to some of the greatest achievements in the nation’s football history, including:2018 FIFA…...

Zlatko Dalić leaves Croatia national team after successful nine years

Croatia have officially announced that head coach Zlatko Dalić is stepping down after almost nine years in charge.

Dalić, who took over in 2017, guided the team to some of the greatest achievements in the nation’s football history, including:2018 FIFA World Cup Final (runners-up), 2022 FIFA World Cup third place and 2023 UEFA Nations League Final.

According to a post by CroatiaFooty on Wednesday on its official X page.

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The post reads, “Zlatko Dalić is NO LONGER the manager of the Croatian national team.

“HNS and Dalić have announced the decision.

The end of the greatest Croatian national team era.”

The Croatian Football Federation thanked Dalić for his immense contribution and service to the national team.

No successor has been named yet as the federation begins the process of appointing a new head coach.