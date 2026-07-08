At least two persons have been reported dead following a violent clash involving members of the Yoruba and Hausa communities around the Ojoo area of Ibadan....

At least two persons have been reported dead following a violent clash between Youth around the Ojoo area of Ibadan.

According to eyewitnesses, the unrest began on Tuesday after a disagreement between a commercial tricycle rider and a Point of Sale (POS) operator over a failed transaction allegedly caused by network issues.

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Witnesses said the dispute later escalated into violence, during which the tricycle rider reportedly lost his life.

Residents also reported that the violence resumed on Wednesday, with another fatality, said to be a young boy, recorded during the unrest.

Oyo State Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal visited the scene and assured residents that those responsible for the violence would be identified and brought to justice.

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Security personnel have since been deployed to the area to restore calm and prevent a further breakdown of law and order, while residents have been urged to remain peaceful and cooperate with security agencies.