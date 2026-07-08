The Lagos State Government has graduated 570 young men and women from its Eko Studio Culture talent development programme, reaffirming its commitment to building a thriving creative economy and empowering young people with skills for sustainable careers. Contained in a post on the state’s official X page on Wednesday, the…...

The Lagos State Government has graduated 570 young men and women from its Eko Studio Culture talent development programme, reaffirming its commitment to building a thriving creative economy and empowering young people with skills for sustainable careers.

Contained in a post on the state’s official X page on Wednesday, the graduation ceremony, themed “Creating Wealth, Elevating Lagos Creatives,” was held on Tuesday at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the programme reflects the state’s commitment to developing a 21st-century economy driven by creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that the graduates were selected from the five divisions of Lagos State and equipped with practical skills to transform their talents into viable businesses.

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“Initiatives such as this reflect our administration’s belief that the greatest wealth of Lagos is its people. By investing in skills development and entrepreneurship, we are empowering our young people not merely to seek opportunities, but to create them,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor disclosed that the state recently launched a ₦10 billion Cooperative Fund to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including businesses to be established by graduates of the Eko Studio Culture Programme.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of the administration to build a modern economy powered by creativity and innovation.

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He described the creative industry as one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, noting that Nigerian music, film, fashion and entertainment continue to attract international recognition while contributing significantly to economic growth.

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“To our graduands: think beyond employment. Become employers. Think beyond creating content, create businesses and build brands that can compete across Africa and the world,” he urged.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the programme was designed to equip young Lagosians with industry-relevant skills through classroom training, virtual learning, practical sessions and mentorship from professionals.

He described the graduation as a celebration of talent, resilience and opportunity, adding that participants had acquired skills needed to succeed in the rapidly expanding creative industry.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating opportunities that enable young people to innovate and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic development.

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In his presentation, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Music Hall Academy, Mr. Bolaji Williams, said Lagos remains the hub of Nigeria’s creative economy, revealing that the state’s entertainment industry generated an estimated $10.8 billion between 2024 and 2025.

He explained that the Eko Studio Culture Programme was designed to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce by equipping participants with entrepreneurship, finance and business management skills needed to build sustainable careers.