The Lagos State government has promised a significant improvement in potable water supply by the end of 2025.

At a media engagement with State officials and representatives of WaterAid, the Special Adviser to the Governor on the Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, emphasized that efforts are underway to tackle the water shortage while ensuring a cost recovery system.

For years, many Lagos residents have struggled with limited access to potable water.

According to the 2021 WASHNORM statistics, only 55% of households in the State have access to safely managed water supply services.

This shortage has been attributed to rapid population growth and inadequate WASH infrastructure.

To address this challenge, the state government, in partnership with WaterAid, has introduced various interventions to improve and sustain water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, particularly in vulnerable communities.

As part of efforts to ensure a steady and sustainable supply of clean water, the government says it plans to implement a cost recovery system, clarifying that the initiative is not aimed at profit-making.

Lagos State government previously announced plans to generate a combined capacity of no less than 100 million gallons of pipe-borne water daily from its major waterworks.