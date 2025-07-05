The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General Hashimu Argungu, has said the Commission is committed to making meaningful sacrifices and introducing positive innovations to strengthen police oversight in Nigeria. Argungu made the remarks at the close of a two-d...

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), retired Deputy Inspector General Hashimu Argungu, has said the Commission is committed to making meaningful sacrifices and introducing positive innovations to strengthen police oversight in Nigeria.

Argungu made the remarks at the close of a two-day workshop held in Abuja on strengthening institutional capacity for effective police oversight. The event, organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its Supporting Police Accountability and Transformation (SPAAT) Project, also received support from the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO).

The workshop, which brought together PSC board members, directors, and departmental heads, focused on internal governance, public accountability, and aligning police oversight with broader democratic and security reforms.

Argungu emphasised the need for collective responsibility among staff and management to ensure the success of the Commission, warning that without personal commitment from all stakeholders, the PSC’s mandate could be undermined.

> “The Commission belongs to all of us. If staff do not individually care about its progress, then the PSC is in trouble,” he said, pledging openness to constructive criticism and a commitment to global best practices.

Also speaking at the event, retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, the Commissioner representing the Judiciary on the PSC Board, said participants were leaving the workshop re-energised to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

> “We are now fully prepared to do our work,” he said, thanking President Bola Tinubu for their appointments and acknowledging the support of the National Assembly’s police oversight committees.

UNDP representative Napoleon Enayaba reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to the PSC’s reform journey, commending the dedication of both the board and staff.

The workshop featured seven technical sessions, including:

Understanding the PSC Mandate and Legal Framework by DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd)

Strengthening Oversight and Accountability in the Police Force by Dr Otive Igbuzor

Policy Implementation for Recruitment, Promotion and Discipline by Ms Ime Olufunmilayo Enang

Institutional Governance and Performance Management by Dr Joe Abah

Enhancing Complaints Management and Public Trust by Ms Odinaka Lagi

Digital Transformation for Effective Oversight by Dr Amina Sambo-Magaji

Funding, Partnerships and Sustainability Strategies by Mr Sean Tait

The workshop is seen as a strategic step towards deepening rights-based and accountable policing in Nigeria.