The Federal Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Honourable Minister, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with AWS Academy to provide free digital skills training to Nigerian students and educators.

The initiative, aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), seeks to equip participants with in-demand digital skills, including cloud computing, machine learning, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Mr Alausa described the programme as a major step toward closing the digital gap and preparing Nigeria’s education workforce and graduates for the global digital economy.

The pilot phase has already begun, with coordinators from 43 federal universities and polytechnics onboarded. The programme is now being expanded to all federal, state, and private tertiary institutions across the country—including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Heads of institutions—Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts—are urged to nominate coordinators to serve as liaisons with AWS and the Ministry. These coordinators will nominate lecturers who will then enroll their students in the programme.

To remove cost barriers, the Federal Ministry of Education will cover 50% of the certification fees, with AWS covering the remaining 50%, making the programme completely free for participants.

Interested state and private tertiary institutions can now register their coordinators via the official link on the Ministry’s website:

🔗 https://forms.gle/RABJuj7Ct7rrpwP1A

The next phase of onboarding will commence in the coming weeks. Institutions are encouraged to register promptly to be part of this transformative initiative.

This collaboration represents a major stride in creating an inclusive, skills-driven educational system that prepares Nigeria’s youth and educators to thrive in the digital age.