The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, stirred strong political commentary during a major road commissioning event in Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja, on Thursday, as he defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and launched scathing attacks on opposition figures calling for protests against the government.

Speaking at the ceremony, which had Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance representing President Tinubu, Wike applauded the federal government’s commitment to infrastructural development, stressing that the event marked the 16th consecutive project commissioned under the current administration’s urban renewal programme. He also praised Vice President Shettima, calling him “effective, efficient, reliable, and dependable.”

Wike particularly praised the community-driven approach to development, stating that the newly completed road project was initiated based on direct requests from local residents, not dictated by officials in Abuja. “This is what we call community participation in governance,” Wike said. “We didn’t sit in offices to decide what road to construct. We came here, and the people told us what they needed.”

The FCT Minister condemned opposition politicians he claimed were spreading false narratives about the federal government’s performance. He said he was shocked watching a political programme where an unnamed presidential aspirant accused the Tinubu government of neglecting Nigerians. Wike dismissed such claims, asking Gwagwalada residents, “Are you angry?” The crowd responded with a resounding “No.”

He accused such politicians of deceit, noting that some had held high offices for many years but failed to deliver meaningful results. “Somebody who was Senate President for eight years, Speaker for four years, and Minister for eight years is now telling Nigerians that they are angry,” he said. “But when they were in power, what did they do?”

In a direct jab, Wike said, “If you had the opportunity and you failed, don’t blame those who just came in. You will not come back to power.” He also alleged that some political figures had already started plotting coalitions against President Tinubu, barely months into his tenure, accusing them of desperation.

Recalling his personal political battles, Wike noted his own history of standing against powerful interests. “In 2015, I defeated a powerful governor who wanted to impose his successor. In 2019, we fought against a minister who took loans from everywhere,” he said.

The FCT Minister mocked politicians known for switching parties frequently. “Today, they are in Coalition A, tomorrow they are in Coalition B. Their only business is to jump from party to party,” he said. He warned them against inciting Nigerians to protest, daring them to return from overseas and lead protests themselves.

“We will meet you in Rivers State,” Wike said. “Don’t incite Nigerians while your children are abroad. If you’re serious, bring your children and lead the protest here.”

He also celebrated the administration’s focus on empowering local contractors. Wike cited several projects—such as roads in RCCM8, Oshofo Walk College, and bus terminals—as evidence of the government’s commitment to supporting Nigerian companies.

“Every project here is being done by local contractors. This is our administration’s policy—empower Nigerians,” he emphasized.

In closing, Wike declared that the joy and applause of Gwagwalada residents proved that the government was delivering. “See how happy the people are. It shows that this road has impacted their lives,” he said. He urged political critics to “show their scorecards” instead of resorting to baseless propaganda.

Wike, in his characteristic blunt tone, concluded, “If God gives you life, be happy. If you choose to remain unhappy, that’s your problem.”

The commissioning was part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda infrastructure rollout in the FCT, with Wike inviting the Vice President to deliver remarks at the event.