The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has made significant success in its crime-fighting efforts, including a detailed crime-mapping exercise, hotspot identification, and the implementation of an action plan across the territory. CP Ajao Adewale, Commissioner of Police, F...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has made significant success in its crime-fighting efforts, including a detailed crime-mapping exercise, hotspot identification, and the implementation of an action plan across the territory.

CP Ajao Adewale, Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja.

CP Ajao indicated that 49 incidences were reported between May and June 2025, resulting in the arrest of 82 individuals. He said the accomplishments demonstrate the Command’s proactive and intelligence-led strategy to combating crime in the nation’s capital and surrounding areas.

“Arrests/Kidnapping: Seven reported cases, 17 suspects arrested, and three neutralised. Foiled Kidnapping Attempts: Five attempted incidents were thwarted in Apo Waru, Byhazin, Karshi, Kawo-Bwari, Gidan-Dogo Forest Kweri, and Abaji. Three suspects were arrested, and three others neutralised during a shootout while attempting to kidnap victims at Kawo village clinic in Bwari,” CP Ajao disclosed.

He added that five robbery cases—one in Apo and four in Kubwa—were foiled, with six suspects arrested. Recovered items included four vehicles, a jackknife, military camouflage, and pistol ammunition. Additionally, five armed robbery incidents led to the arrest of 17 suspects.

Other crime statistics provided by the Command include:

Theft: Six cases recorded, nine suspects arrested.

Illegal Possession of Firearms: One case, one suspect arrested.

“One-Chance” Robbery: One case, four suspects arrested.

Attempted Homicide: One case, one suspect arrested, with recovery of a locally fabricated pump-action shotgun and one expended cartridge.

Fraud: One case, two suspects arrested.

Car Theft: Four cases, five suspects arrested, including illegal scrap dealers involved in dismantling and reselling stolen vehicles.

Domestic Violence: Two cases reported.

Child Trafficking: Four cases transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), with eight suspects arrested.

Rape: Twelve cases reported, ten suspects arrested, and four cases under investigation.

In rescue operations, the Command said it rescued three children from trafficking-related incidents and recovered eight abandoned babies, all handed over to the Social Welfare Centre. Ten rape victims were also assisted.

The Police also recovered several firearms and exhibits, including:

Three AK-47 rifles with three magazines

One locally made pistol with magazine

One Beretta pistol

One pump-action shotgun

Two LAR rifles

36 rounds of live ammunition

One axe, nine walkie-talkies, one sharp spear, one short knife

One air conditioning unit, two motorcycles, 27 iron rods, nine mobile phones, 11 power banks, three AirPods, one smartwatch, eight ATM cards, six phone chargers, one Sumec Fireman generator

One jackknife (from foiled robbery) and ₦79,000 recovered from a theft case

Ten vehicles and two motorcycles recovered from various divisions

Looking ahead, the Command outlined its strategic plans for the coming months, which include:

Intensifying community policing engagements

Expanding intelligence-led policing operations

Conducting targeted clearance operations

Enhancing public enlightenment initiatives to address emerging security challenges

CP Ajao assured residents of the FCT that the Police will continue to pursue criminals relentlessly and sustain peace across the territory.