In a statement released on Friday, the agency’s Administrative Secretary, Ojuolape Busari, said the warning followed forecasts from the Flood Early Warning System, which indicate that some areas could receive over 100mm of rain within 24 hours.

Mrs Busari noted that the heaviest rainfall is expected northeast of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and around the Ibadan airport, with neighbouring areas such as the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) also likely to be affected.

She cautioned that the impending heavy downpour could lead to flash floods, particularly in low-lying communities, making roads impassable and driving conditions extremely hazardous.

“The advice has become imperative to activate the concerned Local Government Authorities and communities to take necessary actions to mitigate the risk of flooding and avoid loss of lives, displacement, and significant damage to property and infrastructure,” she said.

Residents were urged to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, and to prepare to relocate to higher ground if instructed by emergency services.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” she warned, stressing the importance of precautionary measures to protect lives and property.

OYOSEMA said it is working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.