Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Team Nigeria—represented by outstanding students from Delta State for emerging champions at the just-concluded World Schools Debate Championship held in Doha, Qatar.

The Nigerian team, made up entirely of Delta students, outperformed top contenders from the State of Chicago, USA, and Qatar to clinch the coveted global title.

In a gripping contest, they secured a 2–1 victory in the first round and followed it up with a flawless 3–0 performance in the final round, sealing the championship with an emphatic 5–1 aggregate score.

The victorious team comprised Wisdom Chukwuma of Government College, Ughelli; Otorvo Uyoyou of Alegbo Secondary School, Effurun; Abraham Honour of Okpaka Secondary School, Okpaka; Ikhamateh Splendour of Government Model Secondary School, Asaba; and Alika Daniel of Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori expressed immense pride in the students, describing their victory as a reflection of Delta State’s growing status as a hub of academic and intellectual excellence.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the good people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate our brilliant students who have made Nigeria and Delta proud by emerging world champions at the World Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar,” the governor said.

He also extended special commendation to Miss Ikhamateh Splendour for being named the Overall Best Debater of the championship, describing her achievement as “unprecedented and a shining testament to the ‘Delta Can-Do Spirit’.”

Governor Oborevwori praised the students for their discipline, eloquence, and intelligence, noting that their achievement underscores the importance of ongoing investments in education under his MORE Agenda.

He urged young Nigerians to draw inspiration from the feat and remain committed to excellence in their academic and personal pursuits.