The incident occurred during the NGE’s 25th Biennial National Convention held in Enugu, where Mr. Ajayi’s presentation was made under an explicit agreement that it would remain confidential and not be made public.

In a statement jointly signed by NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild described Mr. Osuji’s action as a “serious breach of professional conduct” and announced his immediate suspension.

“Our investigation confirmed that Mr. Osuji’s actions compromised the integrity of our profession. Off-record conversations are a cornerstone of journalistic ethics, providing a safe space for sources to share sensitive information. A breach of such trust not only undermines our professional standards but also damages institutional relationships,” the statement read.

The Guild issued a formal apology to Mr. Ajayi and the SSS, describing the incident as “embarrassing” and unrepresentative of the values of the NGE.

While reaffirming its commitment to upholding ethical journalism, the Guild noted that Mr. Osuji will be given the opportunity to appeal the decision.

The NGE reiterated its dedication to maintaining public trust in the media and fostering responsible, professional conduct among its members.